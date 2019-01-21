RedG Studio Compares the Final Version of S.O.N to Its Initial Trailer

RedG Studio’s delay was disappointing for those eager to wander the dark, disturbing environments of their upcoming psychological horror game, S.O.N. But their latest trailer gave players plenty to look forward to with official new areas unveiled. With the game’s release “coming soon” the studio took to Twitter to explain the differences to expect between the initial trailer and the final version of the game.

Check them out below.

Some changes were made for technical reasons and are hardly noticeable.

Here is what did not make the final cut for S.O.N: First, Mr.Vamp. The Vampires shown in the very first trailer, caused game failures and crashes on the engine too much to be apart of the game. So to replace him we have introduced Carrie (Carried L, Vamp R) pic.twitter.com/2htmeV9iLt — RedG Studios (@RedGStudios) January 19, 2019

Others were a mix of technological restraints and the need to budget time well. The hours that would’ve been spent crafting that original forest were likely used to develop other facets of the game.

#2 The forest is no longer in the daytime but instead in the night time. This was a struggle for us. Due to hardware limitations and time restraints the daytime forest was replaced with a dark, much more intense forest. Same layout though. (Daytime Left, Nightime Right) pic.twitter.com/5F8BC8s0q5 — RedG Studios (@RedGStudios) January 19, 2019

Lastly, some changes directly improve the game in the eyes of the developers. For instance, the team swapped out some eerie wandering for more story-telling components.

#3 In the final trailer you noticed the player walking around outside in what seemed to be an area with 4 statues and the words your going to die” are said. We have cut that and replaced it with more places to understand the story. See one of them in this new screenshot below. pic.twitter.com/rVciDDxWZh — RedG Studios (@RedGStudios) January 19, 2019

It’s interesting to see a studio outwardly announce the differences between the game’s final build and initial promotional material. Perhaps it was transparency for transparency’s sake. Or perhaps the team didn’t want to face backlash over perceived “downgrading.”

Regardless of why RedG Studios shared these side-by-sides, the fact that the studio is already comparing original promotional material to the final game is a good sign. The release date announcement could be just around the corner.

S.O.N will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

