World End Syndrome Will Have a Physical Launch in Europe

World End Syndrome will be getting both a physical and digital release in Europe as reported by Gematsu. The western localization of this game was initially confirmed for a digital release but that was it until today. The announcement only mentioned Europe so, unfortunately for North American players, it looks like the North American release will still be digital only.

This visual novel mixes mystery and romance to craft an engrossing story filled with murder and the living dead. Things begin innocently enough as you arrive at your new high school, join clubs, and make new friends. But when a body washes up on shore it’s up to you and your schoolmates to see if the disturbing legend of Yomibito is real. After all, this is the year it’s supposed to come true. This is the year the dead are said to rise.

There’s a bit of sexual content in the game as well. Part girls, part murder mystery you can check out the latest trailer for a better sense of what to expect. Recent character reveals also add to the narrative leading up to launch.

World End Syndrome will release in the west spring 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Once again, the game will be digital-only in North America but will release both digitally and physically in Europe.

