Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gets Another Mythical Boss

For all you mercenaries hoping for a bigger challenge in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft has you covered. After originally announced as part of a slew of content updates, a new mythical creature is ready to be fought. Players who have a high enough level (and are confident in their abilities as an assassin) can now challenge Arges, the deadly Cyclops. He’ll prove to be a great challenge, but taking him down will reward you handsomely.

Arges the Cyclops has arrived and is ready to be sparta-kicked in the Angry Caldera of Arges! Defeating him will reward you with the Hammer of Hephaistos. pic.twitter.com/wtGlClhMz6 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) January 22, 2019

If you travel to the Volcanic Island at the Angry Caldera of Arges, you will be able to face the titular Cyclops himself. But be careful, as he will be tough to take down. Players are recommended to be at least level 50 to even attempt to fight the monster, and even then he will prove to be difficult. Players have already described him to be much more difficult than his predecessors, so you best be prepared.

Ubisoft hasn’t shied away from the more mythical elements of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. When it launched, high-level players could take on the most famous Gorgon of them all, Medusa. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has also seen consistent updates and expansions following its launch, though it has been to mixed results. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has been facing controversy after the release of the most recent DLC chapter. The publisher eventually sent out not one, but two apologies, though many are still upset.

Thankfully, this update should be much more universally accepted by players. And there’s still more content planned for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey throughout the year, so there’s plenty of reasons to head back to Greece.