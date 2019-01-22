Conarium’s Console Release’s February Launch Date Has Been Revealed

Developer Zoetrope Interactive and publisher Iceberg Interactive kicked off 2019 by announcing that the Lovecraftian horror game, Conarium, will finally land on consoles in February 2019. Now the companies have revealed the specific date on which console players will begin diving into the acclaimed title. Conarium is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 12, 2019.

Accompanying the news from Zoetrope and Iceberg is a brand-new trailer, celebrating Conarium’s imminent console release. The trailer also hints at a few of the game’s key pillars: Run, Hide, and Lose Your Mind. Check it out below.

This is good news for players that have waited for upwards of two years for such an announcement. With Conarium’s late 2016 reveal, a console release window of 2017 was listed. The title launched for PC in the summer of 2017, but the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launch was pushed to an unspecified date in 2018, which was obviously never met.

Based on H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness novella, Conarium follows scientist Frank Gilman as he awakes on the Upuaut research base in Antartica. He finds himself alone on the base, despite having previously worked alongside three other scientists. As is common in Lovecraftian stories, something sinister is at work. Despite Frank’s apparent isolation, untold horrors lurk throughout the Upuaut. It becomes his job to uncover all that’s transpired, since the work he and his colleagues conducted prior to his falling unconscious has likely upset the natural order of things.

This ominous tale of Lovecraftian horror features multiple endings and a soundtrack that fittingly conveys a harrowing ambience. It won’t be long before more people are able to experience it all for themselves.

[Source via Gematsu]