Be a Cold Blooded Killer With Hitman 2’s Snow Festival

Hitman 2 is known for its ongoing content. We saw a slew of updates planned and executed back in December 2018, from holiday events to a new elusive target. The game has only been out for about two months, so in 2019 Hitman 2 is far from done receiving support. Things are staying fresh and a bit frosty with the Hitman 2 Snow Festival in Hokkaido, which is available now. Get ready to throw snowballs at your target in this new mission.

Unlike the previous updates, this one appeared with little announcement. On January 21, 2019, it became available on PCs. Then today, it showed up on consoles.

The update is free to download and allows fans to take advantage of everything the Hokkaido Legacy location has to offer for a limited time. Any progress made during this Snow Festival will transfer over into the full game. The Snow Festival also brings winter-themed items and a Challenge Pack that rewards a new unlock. Regardless of where you are with the game, this is content you won’t want to miss.

Hitman 2 is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’ve yet to be indoctrinated into the Hitman series, you can get the Hitman HD enhanced collection, which includes Hitman: Absolution and Hitman: Blood Money, for $59.99 on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Will you be downloading Hitman 2‘s Snow Festival? Start packing snowballs in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Store]