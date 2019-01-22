Kingdom Hearts III Pre-Loading Is Now Live on PS4

Kingdom Hearts 3 launches on January 29, 2019, and it is now available to pre-load on the PlayStation 4. If you’ve already purchased Kingdom Hearts 3 and your PlayStation is not set to allow automatic downloads in the background, you’ll want to go ahead and boot up your console and to start the process—especially if you have a slower internet connection.

We now know that you’ll need about 38GB of space on your PlayStation 4 to download Kingdom Hearts III. Typically, you’re required to have even more free space available before the download can initiate, so be prepared to move some things around if your hard drive is getting full. If you plan on snagging the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, which also contains Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 +2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, you’ll need an extra 75GB of space.

Don’t forget that by preordering Kingdom Hearts III, you’ll get instant access to the “Impossible Odds” dynamic theme. You can stare at that to pass the time. (These are desperate times.) You’ll also get the PlayStation 4 exclusive “Midnight Blue” Keyblade to use in the game. You can check out our full Kingdom Hearts III preorder and merchandise guide here.

The wait is almost over, friends, and the Kingdom Hearts saga is finally about to see some bittersweet closure. Are you excited, or are you sad? Have you already started the preloading process? Let us know what you’ll be doing on launch night to celebrate in the comments below!

[Source: GearNuke]