Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres- Brings Kingdom Hearts III to the Concert Series

After two successful concerts and a third game right around the corner, Square Enix has revealed a third official concert for Kingdom Hearts. This tour, which will start running in April 2019 at venues around the world, is called Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres- and will incorporate music from Kingdom Hearts III for the first time.

This is the third concert in a series, following 2016’s -First Breath- and 2018’s -World Tour-. Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres- will begin with two shows in Tokyo on April 27, 2019. Tickets will go on presale starting January 29, and will be sold via a lottery system. The tour will close out in Osaka, returning to Japan for the final show on November 30.

In-between the Japan shows, the even will go on a global tour, stopping in countries such as France, Italy, Australia, Brazil, England, Germany, Canada, and of course the United States. Tickets for these shows have a variety of sale dates and vendors, so please refer to our source link at the bottom of this article for the specifics.

This is yet another orchestra concert tour organized by The Wild Faery, which is a French production company with a history in running shows based on video games and anime properties. It is currently also running a show based on Konami’s Metal Gear series. Metal Gear in Concert is set to soon make its United States debut after some delays.

Of course, Kingdom Hearts III is set to launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.

[Source: Square Enix, translated by Siliconera]