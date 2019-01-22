Try Langrisser I & II for Free With an Upcoming Demo

Those hoping to play the Langrisser I & II remake collection on February 7, 2019, were surely disappointed when it was delayed to April 2019. However, the announcement of a demo may help relieve some upset fans. The Langrisser I & II demo will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 7th, the same day the game was supposed to launch. So, in the end, Langrisser fans can play the upcoming remake in February. Just not the full game, sadly.

The overall demo will serve dual purposes. The Langrisser I demo features the first three stages, as a way to get acclimated to the world of Langrisser. The demo of Langrisser II, on the other hand, features stages four through six. It is intended to showcase how gameplay has improved in this remake.

In a pleasantly surprising twist, the Langrisser I & II demo will allow you to change the game’s art style. The feature makes Langrisser I & II look like they did when they originally launched, with art from Satoshi Urushihara. However, this feature will only be included in first-run editions of Langrisser I & II when it will be released. There are certain elements that supposedly link to the full game, but those are being kept secret.

While Langrisser I & II will offer a lot for fans of the series to love, there is plenty that is being changed. New characters and storylines are all part of this new set, giving even veteran fans some new surprises.

Langrisser I & II will release on April 18, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. While a Western release has not been discussed yet, there’s always hope. Will you be checking out this demo? Let us know!

[Source: Siliconera]