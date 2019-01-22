Captain Spirit Save Data Will Impact Life Is Strange 2 Episode 2 in a Big Way



Life Is Strange 2 Episode 2, titled Rules, will launch on January 24, 2019. Now that the launch trailer is here, it reveals some juicy new details about what fans can expect going into the second episode. Most exciting for long-time DONTNOD fans will be the appearance of one “Captain Spirit,” who will meet Sean and Daniel for the first time. For many of you, this will be your second time meeting Captain Spirit. If you played through the free The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit already, your save data will have an effect on how everything plays out.

Square Enix confirmed in this morning’s press release that actions taken by players in The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit will have repercussions in Rules. The company even recommended outright that anyone who hasn’t played through Captain Spirit yet go back and do so. It’s a recommendation we can make as well. The game is short, it’s completely free, and it’s really charming.

Sean and Daniel will meet Captain Spirit’s alter ego, Chris Eriksen, when they travel to their grandparents’ house to seek rest and refuge. Daniel is still coming to grips with his powers following recent, harrowing events in Seattle, and both he and Sean are trying their best to avoid the police (and people in general). After Daniel manifests his power in front of Chris, the two become fast friends and Captain Spirit bursts onto the scene.

Square Enix revealed all of this information to set up Life Is Strange 2 Episode 2, so there’s no doubt that the full episode is going to be packed with surprises, twists, and turns. Make sure you’re ready for them by checking out The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit as soon as you’re able!