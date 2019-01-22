Find Out What Count Dooku Brings to Star Wars Battlefront II

Dice and EA have been doing a fantastic job of supporting Battlefront II with DLC. The newest Star Wars Battlefront II update is almost here, and it’s one that many are looking forward to. With the Darth Tyranus Update, players will be able to compete in Geonosis in Heroes vs. Villains, Blast and Custom Arcade game modes. More importantly, this update brings the Sith lord Count Dooku into the fight as a playable character.

A blog post from EA gives details about the character and how he became Darth Tyranus. Dooku uses a curved hilt, allowing for his lightsaber to strike with more precise accuracy, as well as the ability to deflect opposing attacks more efficiently. Dooku’s blocking radius is wider and depletes less stamina compared to other heroes.

Dooku uses the Lightning Stun attack, which sends enemies to the ground, leaving them open for subsequent attacks. He also has an Expose Weakness ability, a skill that slows enemy movement and increases the damage taken from Dooku and any teammates. Finally, the Duelist Ability is one of Dooku’s most useful attacks, as it’s fast and deals a ton of damage. Plus, it looks cool, which, let’s face it, is the most important part about being a Sith lord.

You can download the Darth Tyranus Update in Star Wars Battlefront II soon. It’s available January 23, 2019, for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Are you looking forward to playing as Count Dooku? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: EA Blog Post]