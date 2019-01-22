You Won’t Have to Make Much Room for Resident Evil 2 Remake Update 1.01

Review copies of Resident Evil 2 Remake are out in the wild and the general reception has been quite positive. We absolutely loved it here. Along with that, the latest update has gone live in the form of 1.01. There isn’t a whole lot to unpack with the update, but there are a few details you might want to know.

You might be wondering about the size of 1.01. As of late, game updates have been known to be massive. Some even taking up over 40 GB of space. Thankfully, the initial update for Resident Evil 2 Remake won’t take up much room. It clocks in at around 533 MB, which should finish downloading in no time. At this point, anything getting in the way of playing this game is cause for concern.

In terms of the patch notes, there isn’t much worth noting. This update simply includes “bug fixes,” which are usually expected upon a game’s release. Overall, don’t expect any massive changes with update 1.01. From the look at the critical reception, it doesn’t appear the game needs any substantial bug-fixes.

Resident Evil 2 originally released in 1998 and just recently celebrated its 21st birthday. Feel old yet? Since this remakeis based on the original PSOne game, it’s a game that, frankly, has benefited from being rebuilt from the ground-up.

You can pick up a copy this Friday, January 25, 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: GearNuke]