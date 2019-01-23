Ace Combat 7 Flies to Number One in Japan

It seems that many people were clamoring for a new Ace Combat game. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, the first mainline entry in over ten years, recently released on the PlayStation 4. It immediately soared to number one in Japan, beating out titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Yakuza 4 remaster. (Yakuza 4 was released on the same day as Ace Combat 7).

It’s not just in Japan where Ace Combat 7 is doing well, either. While it didn’t hit number one, it did set a franchise record over in the UK, which is impressive for any series that far along. As the United States doesn’t do weekly charts, we’ll have to wait a bit and see if it did as well there. Reviews of Ace Combat 7 have certainly been positive, so the series definitely looks to have a bright future ahead of it.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan for the week of January 7-13, 2019:

[PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – 202, 379 (NEW) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 88,840 (255, 143) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 49, 533 (2,726,273) [PS4] Yakuza 4 – 18,440 (NEW) [NSW] Super Mario Party – 16,752 (971,945) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15,062 (2,085,952) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!/Let’s Go Eevee! – 12,351 (1,472,298) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 11,490 (210,493) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 11,107 (573,451) [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 9,469 (2,903,350) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 9,330 (206,392) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 7,731 (1,263,023) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – 7,474 (NEW) [PS4] PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – 7447 (NEW) [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – 7,446 (48,955) [NSW] Go Vacation – 5,151 (47,862) [NSW] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – 4,598 (31,186) [PS4] Judgment – 4,527 (244,820) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 4,341 (524,140) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun – 3,720 (294,679)

In terms of hardware, the Nintendo Switch came out on top yet again:

Switch – 71,139 (78,056) PlayStation 4 – 9,505 (12,012) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,958 (6,289) New Nintendo 2DS XL – 3,767 (3,954) PlayStation Vita – 1,755 (1,711) New Nintendo 3DS XL – 1,514 (1,483) Nintendo 2DS – 158 (268) Xbox One X – 94 (38) Xbox One – 24 (12)

