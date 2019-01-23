Every Resident Evil Game Ranked

As the remake of Resident Evil 2 approaches, many of us have gotten hyped beyond belief. After playing the 1-Shot demo, I can firmly say I’m a believer, too. The atmosphere makes things genuinely terrifying, the visuals are stunning, and with the improved controls and camera, this has the potential to be one of the best Resident Evil games yet.

To get into the spirit of things, I’ve decided to take on the task of ranking every Resident Evil worldwide release, excluding mobile games. When evaluating these games, it can get messy because the older PSOne titles were very much products of their time. It’s almost unfair to compare the original Resident Evil to, say, something like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. And with all the weird spin-offs and side stories, trying to keep things straight can get weird fast.

With those older games, I did my best to acknowledge their importance while still providing a critical analysis of whether they would still hold up today. Frankly, no, many of them do not, but that doesn’t take away from their significance. Many of them have awkward controls, jarring camera angle changes, and outdated features that are just simply too difficult to go back to. The older games don’t get a free pass for their nostalgia-factor.

That being said, a lot of the originals are still better than some of the newer releases, which says a lot about where the series was headed for a while. Frequent cash-ins and taking the franchise into unwanted directions has been known to happen, but even still, there are some insanely good games in this series.

As a note, once Resident Evil 2 Remake releases, I’ll find a spot on this list for it. Additionally, since we are only including worldwide releases, we will not be including Resident Evil Survivor 2 – Code: Veronica.

Here’s every Resident Evil game, ranked. Please enjoy and let us know if you agree!

