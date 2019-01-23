American Ninja Warrior Challenge Lets You Tackle Mount Midoriyama This March



American Ninja Warrior Challenge is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2019. In the game, players will create their own avatar and train to compete in the celebrated American Ninja Warrior competition. The game is a result of the collaboration between NBC, GameMill Entertainment, and Universal Games. Check out the announcement trailer above!

We’ve all done it. We’ve all watched the guys and gals on American Ninja Warrior skip through the first few phases of the competition, squinted at our television screens, and thought, “I could do that if I really tried.” Well, this is probably the best chance you’re going to get. If you’ve ever felt that tug of inspiration while watching the show, then American Ninja Warrior Challenge is your chance to prove you have what it takes to make it all the way to Mt. Midoriyama.

Chris Heatherly, EVP, Games & Digital Platforms at Universal made the following statement about the game:

Millions of fans around the world have been inspired and entertained by American Ninja Warrior since it first debuted and it has transformed into an unrivaled pop culture phenomenon. American Ninja Warrior Challenge lets players test their strength and endurance on iconic obstacle courses to become the ultimate Ninja competitor.

GameMill Entertainment also stated in this morning’s press release that it would be revealing additional features in the coming weeks leading up to launch. At the moment, we know players can look forward to the core career mode, and a local multiplayer mode. We’ll keep you guys updated as we learn more. In the meantime let us know what you think about the reveal trailer in the comments below!