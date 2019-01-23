Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Design Director Spends Most of His Time in Blackout

The success of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was up in the air for a while, since it would be the first Call of Duty game to not feature a proper single-player campaign mode. Thankfully, the lack of an offline story mode did not really impact the sales much. In fact, Black Ops 4 did quite well, sales-wise, proving that single-player isn’t the community’s main concern. It seems the focus has completely shifted to Blackout, the game’s Battle Royale mode, and Treyarch Design Director David Vonderhaar seems to be gravitating towards Blackout, too. He has apparently not touched the game’s traditional multiplayer mode or Zombies.

After looking at Vonderhaar’s COD Tracker account, it seems he has not put any time into the game’s multiplayer on his personal account. COD Tracker is an unofficial Call of Duty stat tracking site that is used quite frequently by the community. This news may not be too wildly alarming though, since Vonderhaar might have a separate work account to play Black Ops 4’s multiplayer. After checking his stats, you can see that he has only spent time playing Blackout. At last check, the site says he has played 323 matches in that mode and won 18 times.

Players may still be able to reach out to Vonderhaar for feedback regarding the game’s multiplayer, but judging on his COD Tracker stats, things may be different this time around. He might be the person to talk to for Blackout tips!

[Source: COD Tracker via MP1st]