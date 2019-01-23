Cyberpunk 2077 Creative Director, Sebastian Stępień Joins Blizzard

One of the most anticipated games we know about is Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming RPG from CD Projekt Red. You may remember the studio for developing The Witcher series. With it being a departure from the fantasy setting, many are curious to see how it will turn out. Cyberpunk 2077’s Creative Director, Sebastian Stępień has presumably been hard at work on it for the past few years, making sure their next game is as good as everyone hopes. Strangely, when looking at Stępień’s LinkedIn profile, it appears like he started working at Blizzard as of January 2019.

Now, this doesn’t mean he’s abandoned Cyberpunk 2077 the project or anything like that. It could mean it is further along than we thought. Clearly, it’s an ambitious game, so naturally, we all assumed it was still several years out. While that still may be the case, seeing the creative director shift focus and join a new company may mean the game will be ready sooner, rather than later. Or, he could have just decided to pursue employment at a new company.

Nothing has been confirmed, of course, and we’re still eagerly anticipating Cyberpunk 2077’s release, whenever that may be. It’s might even be a PS5 game, simply due to the supposed time frame of next generation hardware and CD Projekt Red’s track record.

Aside from that, it’s interesting to consider what Stępień could be working on at Blizzard. The company has been going through many staff changes and has come under fire for a few things, but this could be a clear win for them.

At this point, we’ll have to wait and see what’s going on with the development of Cyberpunk 2077, which we can only hope will release to critical acclaim like The Witcher III.

Does this possible move surprise you? Do you think Cyberpunk is much further along than CD Projekt Red may suggest? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: LinkedIn]