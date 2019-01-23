Don’t Expect Post-Launch DLC for Far Cry New Dawn

Ubisoft has been conspicuously silent about a potential Season Pass for the upcoming release of Far Cry New Dawn. Apparently, there’s good reason for said silence. Not only will the latest Far Cry entry surprisingly not feature a Season Pass, there’s no post-launch DLC planned for it at all.

During a recent preview event for the title, Creative Director Jean-Sebastien Decant relayed the news to Twinfinite. Reportedly, Decant told the publication “no,” when asked whether fans should anticipate Far Cry New Dawn DLC. The Creative Director went on to explain that “what is in the box is what players are going to get.”

Despite post-launch DLC being out of the question, Decant said there will still be plenty of reasons for players to return to Far Cry New Dawn after the story concludes. The new Expedition Mode counts as one such reason, which will allow players to venture into other parts of the United States for supply runs, hunting, and more activities.

This news is especially shocking given Ubisoft’s recent shift to a live-service model for most of its titles. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey serves as the most notable example of this move. A steady roll out of content with story DLC, challenges, and game-improving updates will keep Odyssey running like a well-oiled machine, while the series takes a year off from new releases.

What Ubisoft has planned for Far Cry after its upcoming launch remains to be seen. Perhaps, akin to Far Cry 5, the final few moments of Far Cry New Dawn will offer a hint about the franchise’s future.

Far Cry New Dawn will land on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 15, 2019.

[Source: Twinfinite]