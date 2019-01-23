Farming Simulator Joins the Esports World with a €250 Thousand Prize Pool

Another game has decided to try its hand at the world of esports, though it may be surprising move for some. Developer GIANTS Software has announced that it’s going to open up Farming Simulator to the wild world of esports after “testing the waters” in 2018. The European-exclusive tournament will comprise of ten tournaments before culminating in the finals to determine who truly is the best at Farming Simulator. Altogether, the prize pool will consist of €250,000.

GIANTS is certainly going all-in with this endeavor, teaming up with tech giants like Logitech and Intel for the competition. The Farming Simulator League will first take the form of ten tournaments all across Europe. Teams will be playing Farming Simulator 19, the series’ newest entry. Matches will utilize an all new 3-on-3 competitive mode. A lot about this mode is still shrouded in secrecy, though GIANTS will reveal more about it soon. These tournaments will determine who will ultimately move on to the Farming Simulator League finals. The top teams will earn circuit points as well as €100,000 in prizes.

Farming Simulator is joining an increasingly-crowded esports field. Everything from the juggernaut that is Fortnite to even Puyo Puyo have attempted to get in on the action. We shall see how Farming Simulator fares.

As the tournament was just announced, there’s still a lot that’s not known about this venture. More information, including dates and locations, will be revealed in the future. However, if you want to take part in the action, you can start practicing in Farming Simulator 19 now. We gave it a positive review, saying “more of the same is more than enough.”

[Source: Farming Simulator]