Forager Is a Stardew Valley and Legend of Zelda Mashup Coming Soon to the PS4



Forager is coming to the PlayStation 4 this year, developer HopFrog announced this morning. The game will be published by Humble Bundle. You can check out a new trailer for the game that seems to want you to explore and build up an area above.

Forager was revealed last year for the PC and has been going through extensive beta testing. Originally, the developer suggested it would get a November 2018 release date, but it ended up delaying the game. This morning, it was revealed that they delay was due to continued work on the console versions, which are nearing completion. Recent code improvements and content additions require a final round of testing, which is projected to wrap up in February 2019. After that, we should hear more about a solid release date.

So what is Forager? It’s an adorable open-world adventure and crafting game. It boasts a colorful retro aesthetic, and is inspired by games like Stardew Valley, Terraria, and The Legend of Zelda. It’s hard to imagine how all of those influences could come together to create anything less than amazing.

Forager features:

Gather, collect and manage resources.

Craft useful items & structures.

Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore.

Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints.

Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons!

Achieve anything you want! The choice is yours, you set your own goals to work towards!

The final wave of testing will be going live for PC players soon, and then we should have a PS4 release date announcement, so stay tuned!

[Source: Gematsu]