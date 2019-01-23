Flex Your Kingdom Hearts Fandom With This Cloud Bring Arts Figure

Square Enix has revealed a new figure in its Bring Arts line, this time the Kingdom Hearts design for Final Fantasy VII protagonist Cloud. He has the win, the battered cape, and sword bandages, just like anyone would expect. This new figure is set to release in July 2019, and preorders are live as of today.

Like other Bring Arts figures, Cloud has tons of detail and points of articulation, all set for all kinds of posing and shelf spaces. He also comes with several interchangeable parts, including an extension for his cape, different hands, and an adjustable stand. The figure’s dimensions are W 4.33” x D 3.54” x H 7.09” and the figure is priced at $89.99. On the Square Enix Store, you can currently preorder it for a slightly discounted $80.99.

Also listed on the Square Enix Store is the Square Enix Limited Version. This is the same figure for the same price, but it comes with an alternative face part for Cloud that can be switched out for a different expression. Presumably this SKU won’t be as readily available as the other one.

Square Enix has been pumping out these higher-end collectibles quite often. Just in the past few months, we’ve seen new Bring Arts figures released and revealed for games such as Dragon Quest XI and NieR: Automata.

Of course, this is the perfect time for some slick, new Kingdom Hearts merchandise to start rolling out. After all, despite some delays for the VR software, Kingdom Hearts III is right around the corner. We’ll be finding out what Sora, Goofy, and Donald are up to on January 29, 2019.

[Source: Square Enix Store]