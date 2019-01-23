More Overwatch Lunar New Year Skins Revealed Ahead of Event’s Launch

Some of the biggest draws for any Overwatch seasonal event are the exclusive skins you can get. These skins are only available during the duration of the event and tend to be some of the most elaborate looks in the game. The Lunar New Year event, which celebrates the Chinese holiday of the same name, is no different. We had already gotten a glimpse at how some of the heroes are celebrating this year, but now, on the eve of the event’s kickoff, more looks were revealed.

While the Overwatch Twitter account has generally been the home to skin reveals, a couple of new outfits were revealed, of all places, on the Korean YouTube channel.

To start, the Overwatch Twitter account revealed Zenyatta is getting a new skin, known as “Zhuge Liang.” See it in action here:

Experience festivity. Embrace the Year of the Pig as ZHUGE LIANG ZENYATTA! Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/ikwJx2aLeN — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 23, 2019

However, the reveals don’t end there. A video posted on the Korean Overwatch YouTube channel also reveals three previously-unseen skins. The video is exclusive to the Korean channel and, as of right now, none of the skins have appeared on the Twitter page. But fans should be excited to see the new looks Tracer, Orisa, and Brigitte are getting for the 2019 event.

Tracer got plenty of skins during Overwatch’s infancy, but Blizzard recently cooled off on giving her new looks as of late. Orisa, on the other hand, hasn’t gotten very many new skins, so fans should be pleased that she’s getting one that’s pretty fearsome-looking. This is also only Brigitte’s third skin, after previously getting new looks for the 2018 Summer games and Overwatch’s 2nd anniversary.

The 2019 Overwatch Lunar New Year event will kick off on January 24, 2019 and last until February 18th.