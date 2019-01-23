Red Dead Redemption 2 Dominated 2018 While the PS4 Slips to Second in Latest NPD Charts

With the first month of 2019 starting to wind down, we finally know which games dominated 2018. The NPD Group came out with a lot of information, but the big story here is no doubt the best-performing games of 2018. To the surprise of probably no one, the mantle of 2018’s best-selling game has gone to none other than Red Dead Redemption 2. Well, maybe it’s surprising when looking at other charts, like the PlayStation Store charts. But that chart’s winner, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was no slouch, either.

Quite possibly the most surprising aspect of this chart is the presence of the Nintendo Switch-exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at number five, considering it came out in December 2018. But with Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War both breaking all kinds of records, both can certainly be called winners too.

In terms of hardware, the Nintendo Switch stunned by pulling a last-minute sprint to become 2018’s best-selling system. With the PlayStation 4 dominating most of 2018, this is certainly a surprise to many. Don’t go crying for Sony quite yet though, as the PS4 is still doing just fine.

Here are the best-selling games of 2018:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4** NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Marvel’s Spider-Man Far Cry 5 God of War 2018 Monster Hunter: World Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8* Fifa 19** Battlefield V** Super Mario Odyssey* Call of Duty: WWII** Dragon Ball: FigtherZ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Party * Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu*

In terms of December 2018 specifically, here are the 20 best-selling games:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4** Battlefield V** NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8* Madden NFL 19** Super Mario Party* Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu* Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee* Super Mario Odyssey* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Just Cause 4 Fifa 19** Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Spyro Reignited Trilogy** Fallout 76* *Does not include digital sales **Does not include PC digital sales

What do you make of these charts? Any surprises for you? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]