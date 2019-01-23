Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Developer Is Hopeful Cross-Play Makes it to the PS4

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid may have been announced on the same day as the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event, but it did come with one huge leg up: it would be featuring cross-play at launch. While most games implement cross-play post-launch, it was one of the features first touted in the initial announcement. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 is not a part of the cross-play action yet again. However, developer nWay still remains hopeful that the feature will be implemented in the future, saying that it would “love” to bring the PS4 into the fold.

As it stands right now, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will have cross-play on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions (the PC launch will come out at a later date). Not only will it have competitive cross-play, though, but cross-progression will be included as well, allowing you to transfer your progress across systems. When asked about the potential for cross-play on the PS4, Senior Product Manager Jesse Cherry remained optimistic about its inclusion down the line. He said, “Of Course. We’d love to have every player to play with each other. The more the merrier for sure.”

As for why the people involved pushed for cross-play in the first place, Cherry said, “The more people you have to play with each other, the better matchmaking can be.” If the online community grows, the potential for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid becoming an esports staple does, as well. The inclusion of the PlayStation 4 would certainly help grow that community even more.

Sadly, even if cross-play on the PS4 were to happen, it would likely take some time. Sony only recently warmed up to the idea, and even then it’s a case-by-case basis. It started with Fortnite, and Rocket League became only the second title to implement the feature. Hopefully, though, as Sony continues to embrace cross-platform play, it will be easier for more titles to get approved.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will release in April 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A PC port will follow soon after. Do you hope it will eventually feature cross-play? Or is that not something that interests you? Let us know!

