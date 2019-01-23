Visual Novel WILL: A Wonderful World Physical Edition Coming to Consoles in North America

Thanks to PM Studios and Acttil, WMY Studio’s visual novel WILL: A Wonderful World will soon receive a retail version in North America for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, preorders are now live for the game’s physical edition, which costs $39.99. This edition of WILL: A Wonderful World is slated to launch in May 2019; however, a specific release date has yet to be announced.

To get a better sense of what to expect from the experience, check out WILL: A Wonderful World’s retail edition trailer below:

WILL: A Wonderful World is a visual novel that allows players to choose the fate of its cast of characters. There’s a catch to the decision making, though. The player character, a young girl, serves as far more than a mere participant in the narrative. She, along with her peculiar talking dog, is God. With the stroke of a pen, she sets about her job of answering letters to those in need, altering the lives of people the world over.

All manner of characters can be affected by the girl’s fate-changing abilities, from a nerd who hopelessly pines for their crush to a young woman chasing her dreams. Apparently, even the fate of a stray cat may hang in the balance. No matter how big or small certain choices appear, each one matters, as a decision for one individual may impact the life of another. In addition to decision making, gameplay involves editing letters and solving puzzles, all in an effort to determine what’s best for each member of WILL: A Wonderful World’s cast of characters.