Experience the Black Death Firsthand This May in A Plague Tale: Innocence

It seems like we’ve been hearing about A Plague Tale: Innocence for some time now. And in fact, considering it was first announced in 2017, we have! However, a brand new series of developer diaries just launched, giving fans a behind-the-scenes-look at what is sure to be a harrowing experience. The first episode of the series also revealed some long-awaited information: when it comes out. Players can experience one of the darkest points in global history firsthand on May 14, 2019.

Check out the first installment of the series here:

In A Plague Tale: Innocence, you take control of Amica, a young girl who finds her life forever changed. She’s suddenly charged with taking care of her younger brother, Hugo, in 14th century France. Forced to grow up in ways she never imagined, she now must ensure both her and her brother survive.

The first episode of this series focuses on those children, and how their relative innocence contrasts with the cruel world that awaits them. Amica, a 14-year-old noble, lived a shelter life that leaves her unprepared for the true realities of the world. While Hugo, as a 5-year-old, is the definition of innocent.

In addition to detailing how their features color their personalities, the series also goes into some of the gameplay mechanics. Childhood, and what that is, is a big theme in A Plague Tale: Innocence. Throughout their journey, Amica and Hugo meet a number of children, many of them orphans, who help them along the way. The developers even worked with actual child actors to truly nail the innocence (and loss thereof) the characters represent.

We previously went hands-on with A Plague Tale: Innocence at E3 2018. where we called it “a dark and emotional fantasy story.” It will release on May 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.