Player-Rented Servers May Not Come to Battlefield V

A big part of any Battlefield game is the ability for players to rent servers to create their own rules. The Rental Server Program (RSP) has had a huge role in keeping Battlefield games alive long after an online game normally would. As such a Battlefield staple, many fans were worried when the feature wasn’t part of the Battlefield V launch. Unfortunately, there’s a possibility it may not come to Battlefield V at all. However, the door isn’t completely closed on that prospect, either.

After many complaints about the lack of its inclusion on Reddit, global community manager Dan Mitre gave an unusally transparent, yet still disappointing answer.

In regards specifically to RSP, I’m going to keep it simple. You haven’t seen an update in our direction with RSP because we haven’t made a full decision internally whether or not we can deliver it. RSP needs to meet standards and your expectations with the tools we provide – that takes development resources. It also needs to make economical development sense – we can’t introduce a feature that ends up costing more to keep maintained than it returns (I know that statement will open up more debate, and I encourage that, but this is the reality of the situation).

Basically, the development team doesn’t want the cost of maintaining the RSP feature to severely impact the main game, including future content updates. EA and DICE have already laid out a schedule of post-launch content for Battlefield V. Its most significant update comes in March 2019, which brings the long-awaited battle royale mode, “Firestorm.” That will surely require its own set of regular maintenance. It should be noted that starting with Battlefield 1, EA handled all server rentals directly, rather than depend on third-party companies.

However, fans shouldn’t completely give up hope quite yet. Mitre ended his response with “That said, is RSP off the table? Not at all.” It’s definitely not a full commitment, but it’s just enough to give fans some optimism. As such an important feature, it’s definitely reassuring there still is a chance.

Are you upset at the lack of player-run servers? Or are you happy with Battlefield V the way it is? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]