Creed: Rise to Glory Update Has Apollo Creed Stepping Into the Ring

Creed: Rise to Glory continues to see support, with the latest addition being a Rocky Legends update that will add Apollo Creed to the game. Apollo Creed is the father of Adonis Creed, the character you play as throughout the campaign and the star of the Creed movies the game is inspired by.

Additional details have yet to be shared, but if this update is anything like the Danny Wheeler and Viktor Drago update, players should be able to fight these characters and play as them in the game’s online PvP mode. Developer Survios dropped the news yesterday afternoon on Twitter.

It’s unclear what the other update plans Survios has for supporting Creed: Rise to Glory. The name for this update, Rocky Legends, suggests that other legendary fighters could make their way to the game. Likewise, the title calls to mind the Rocky Legends video game that was released on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox back in 2004. It featured the main characters from the first four Rocky movies: Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, James “Clubber” Lang, and Ivan Drago.

Considering the fact that Creed: Rise to Glory already has Balboa and is confirmed to add Creed, it would make sense for Clubber and Drago to step into the ring. With both Rocky and Creed characters present in the game, Creed: Rise to Glory really could span the old and modern entries in the Rocky franchise in their entirety.

You can get your workout in with Creed: Rise to Glory, available now on the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift.

[Source: Twitter]