Play Through Gaming History When Evoland Legendary Edition Hits the PS4 in February



Evoland and Evoland 2 are coming first to the PlayStation 4 as Evoland Legendary Edition on February 5, 2019. It will launch on Nintendo Switch a couple of days later on February 7th and for Xbox One on February 8th. This is the first time that either of the Evoland games have been made available on consoles. You can see what to expect from them if you check out the new trailer above!

Evoland is basically many games within a single game. The series is a love letter to video games themselves, and as you make your way through the game, you’ll experience a hands-on evolution of games’ progression through the decades. You’ll start with eight-bits and chip-tunes, and work your way through to modern 3D graphics and special effects. People ate this novelty up when Evoland first launched on mobile because, if you hadn’t noticed, retro is super in right now.

The Evoland games offer a variety of gameplay experiences as well. You can expect to play through a few genres in each sitting. At one point, you may find yourself punching and kicking through a side-scrolling beat ’em up, and in the next you could be participating in a classic RPG’s turn-based battle. Discovery and surprise are at the heart of what makes both Evoland games so delightful, so surrender to the spontaneity of it all.

A price hasn’t been revealed, but both games can be snagged on mobile for about $6 total. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.