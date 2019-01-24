Fortnite’s Week 8 Challenges Are Live, and a Massive XP Bonus Is Up for Grabs

Fortnite Week 8 challenges are now live, which means you have a slate of new opportunities to bring in massive amounts of experience and battle stars. If you’ve been slacking so far in season seven don’t worry about it, because this week’s challenges are fairly easy, and there’s some massive bonus experience potential for Battle Pass owners.

Before we get started take a look at the new lineup of free and Battle Pass challenges:

Free Challenges Place a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad in (3) different matches

Build (250) structures

Search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed Battle Pass Challenges Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match

Stage 2: Visit Junk Junction and Loot Lake in a single match

Final Stage: Visit Haunted Hills and Wailing Woods in a single match

Search (7) Chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge

Deal (100) damage while riding in a vehicle (HARD)

(3) Explosive Weapon Eliminations

By far, the two hardest challenges this week will be the explosive weapon eliminations and dealing damage while riding in a vehicle. For the former, you’ll have to give up hopes of a victory royale and just focus on using explosive weapons exclusively until you knock out your elimination quota. It could be time-consuming, but it’s worth 10 Battle Stars.

Dealing damage while riding in a vehicle will be much easier if you have a friend who’s willing to trade off driving and riding with you for a few rounds, but solo players are going to find this challenge especially annoying.

The good news is that all three free challenges are a piece of cake, and you’ll just need to complete one of the Battle Pass challenges in addition to unlock the 8,000 experience bonus. Completing any four of this week’s challenges will unlock the bonus. For a more comprehensive look at Fortnite‘s latest update, you can click here.

Good luck!

[Source: Fortnite via FortniteIntel]