Immortal Legacy Starts a Multi-Game Series on PSVR This March

Formerly known as Kill X, the newly dubbed Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher will be heading to PlayStation VR on March 20, 2019. It will be the first game of what the team hopes will be a multi-game series. Preorders for the title are currently available in the PlayStation Store in Europe for £15.99. Preordering will unlock an exclusive weapon to use in-game, the WWII SMG, and give you a bonus theme for your PlayStation 4 at launch.

Developed by Viva Games, this title was originally confirmed for Western audiences over a year ago. The game features English voice acting, but players can opt to listen to the original Chinese voice acting if they prefer. A blend of action-adventure and horror, Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher‘s gameplay consists of combat, problem-solving, and exploration all in a high pressure, scary environment. You can see for yourself in the trailer above.

Those of you who remember this game as Kill X may be wondering about the name change. The CEO of Viva Games, Shun, explained the team’s reasoning on the official PlayStation Blog.

After discussing our favorite alternative options, we decided on a new title that captured the story’s themes better and set up the first of what we plan to be a thrilling multi-game saga!”

In terms of the story, the game draws on an ancient Chinese legend as Tyre, the player character, travels to the isle of Yingzhou to seek the truth about his mother’s mysterious death and her past. Using the PlayStation Move controllers, players will encounter fifteen unique weapons that are either melee, ranged, or explosive. But combat is just a piece of this game, as there are plenty of traps to avoid and puzzles to solve.

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher will launch on the PlayStation EU Store for PlayStation VR on March 20, 2019.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]