Dai from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Officially Confirmed for Jump Force

We knew he was coming, but Bandai Namco has officially revealed the newest Jump Force fighter. The most recent issue of Weekly Jump gave us our first real look at Dai, the titular protagonist of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. He will be a part of the Jump Force roster when it launches on February 15, 2019.

Of course, we already knew Dai was joining Jump Force, whether intentionally or not. Before his official announcement, he was included in a group shot that was making the rounds on social media. Eagle-eyed fans will also remember that the advertisement also included the highly-requested Jotaro from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. We’ve yet to get an official reveal for him, though, but it’ll likely be a matter of time before we do.

If you aren’t familiar with Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, it was a long-running manga that ran in Weekly Jump based on, you guessed it, the famed Dragon Quest series. While it technically is based on a video game, The Adventure of Dai is a completely original story. Dai is the first Dragon Quest character to join a Shonen Jump crossover game.

The magazine also detailed some of his abilities in combat. A couple of attacks are based on Dai’s mentor, the legendary hero Avan. The “Avan Strike Slash Arrow,” a backhanded attack, can be upgraded to the “Avan Strike Slash Cross” with some additional input. Another backhand attack, “Avan Strike Slash Break,” has our hero charging at his opponents. His other attack, “Dragonic Aura Unleash,” takes advantage of the dual markings on his hands. Finally, “Giga Strike Slash” is Dai’s strongest attack. Infusing his sword with magical enemy, he charges at anyone in his way.

Jump Force, a truly insane fighting game that brings together characters from Naruto, Black Clover, and a whole lot more, will release on February 15, 2019. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to try it early, keep an eye out for the open beta. It’s set to be rescheduled after technical difficulties, but the new date is still unknown.

[Source: Twitter via Gematsu]