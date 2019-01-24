Here’s How to Unlock the Secret Movie in Kingdom Hearts III

When speaking to Famitsu, Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura explained how to unlock the secret movie in the game. The epilogue plays after finishing the game, but unlocking the secret movie is a bit more complicated. It requires photographing a certain number of “lucky marks,” and that number will change based on difficulty.

“The number (of lucky marks) you need to photograph varies depending on the difficulty selected at the game’s start… For Proud, only a few [lucky marks] is okay, and even Standard isn’t that strict, I think.”

Those playing on the easy Beginner mode will have to photograph every single lucky mark in the game. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, this is the only condition that needs to be fulfilled to unlock the secret movie.

Both it and the game’s epilogue will be released at a later date, to save fans from spoilers. The epilogue video will become available on January 30, 2019, and the secret movie will become available on January 31, 2019. Nomura discussed the leaks that occurred, stating that the whole situation has made him “reconsider a simultaneous worldwide release for at the very least the retail package version” as a possible preventative measure against leaks. But fortunately, the post-launch download has kept the games biggest secrets safe.

Get your in-game cameras ready. Kingdom Hearts III will launch on January 29, 2019.

[Source: Famitsu via Kotaku]