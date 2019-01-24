Get a Better Look at Left Alive’s Story and Gameplay in Next Week’s Livestream

An upcoming livestream for Left Alive, titled “Live Show Vol. 1,” has been scheduled by Square Enix for January 31, 2019 at 8:00pm JST/5:00am CST. Fans will be able to tune in on YouTube or Niconico. Left Alive’s Director, Toshifumi Nabeshima, will host the stream and show people a closer look at the story and gameplay. Pop artist Mirin Furukawa, member of the Japanese idol group Dempagumi.inc, is also set to appear on the stream as a guest.

At present, what exactly will be shown during the stream hasn’t been publicly detailed. However, any and every little bit counts as Left Alive’s release date continues to draw near. Recently, Nabeshima posted a message, with the promise that more information about the title would begin to surface. So far, the Director has done well in keeping said promise, evidenced by news of the upcoming stream and details that have emerged since the start of the new year.

The most recent trailer went live earlier this month, teasing the impact of the Garmoniyan invasion on Left Alive’s world. Shortly thereafter, information about the game’s online components and New Game Plus mode surfaced. Perhaps some of this will be shown in action during the stream scheduled for January 31st? We’ll know soon enough.

Three different protagonists, Leonid, Mikhail, and Olga, rest at the heart of the narrative in Left Alive. Players will take control of each throughout the course of the game, which is set in the Russian city of Nova Slava and revolves around an ongoing war.

Left Alive will hit the PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 28, 2019. The title is due to launch in North America and Europe a week later on March 5th.

[Source: Gematsu]