Always Wanted a Resident Evil TV Show? A Resident Evil Netflix Series is Reportedly in the Works

Resident Evil 2 might just be gracing consoles—and according to our own review, it’s a game that will be a strong contender come awards time—but word is you might also be able to get your Resident Evil fix on Netflix pretty soon. A report from Deadline says that Netflix is developing a Resident Evil TV series with Constantin Film, the German production company behind the six Resident Evil films. They are currently looking for a showrunner to take on the series, so don’t expect it to launch anytime soon.

According to the report, Netflix plans to use the series to “expand the Resident Evil universe and deepen the…mythology.” The existing background for the franchise will be used as a starting point for the drama—Umbrella Corporation, T-virus, undead monsters—and the show will “incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and Easter eggs.” Hopefully the critical success of the Resident Evil 2 remake will give the future showrunner some ideas for how to blend the science and drama with classic “Romero-like” horror. The six Resident Evil films notoriously set aside many of those classic horror elements in favor of big action sequences with the undead and genetically modified beasts.

The original six Resident Evil films by Paul W.S. Anderson starred Milla Jovovich as Alice, a former Umbrella employee that is dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak while trying to bring down the evil corporation. Then there are clones and a whole lot of other madness that spirals out of control. Word is that the Resident Evil Netflix series would not follow this same story, though it’s unknown if it would be a complete reboot. In the films, Alice interacted with many characters from the games, including Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy. Their roles in the films were far removed from the game series canon and served more as Easter eggs in this separate take on the Resident Evil universe. Any Resident Evil TV series (particularly one by the same production company) is likely to take the same approach, offering nods to characters and events from the game, but ultimately following its own path and story.

What do you think of the Resident Evil Netflix series news? Do you want it to take on the more action-oriented approach of the films, or would you like to see it embrace the survival horror aspects of the games? Should it follow new characters during the infamous outbreak, or do you want a series based on the fan favorites? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Deadline]