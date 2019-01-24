A Set of New Sonic Mania Adventures Music Remixes are Rolling Out to Promote Team Sonic Racing

A lot of cool stuff has been happening in the world of Sonic recently, even if there has been some weird stuff as well. A couple of example are soundtrack teases for the upcoming Team Sonic Racing, and an entire animated mini-series based on the excellent Sonic Mania. Now, those two things are intersecting a little.

Today, Sega announced it’s rolling out a small collection of Sonic Mania Adventures music remixes, with each track being a collab between Sonic legend Jun Senoue and Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes. The first track is a remix of “Big Arms,” which itself is an arrangement of Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s final boss music. As with many tracks Jun Senoue comes in to contribute to, it has some serious shredding.

This is the first of a planned five tracks to be released, which are rolling out via Sega’s official Sonic the Hedgehog Youtube channel. One of the five will be a solo effort from Tee Lopes, but the rest will all feature Senoue.

You may be wondering what this has to do with Team Sonic Racing. Well, aside from the reminder of the release date in the press release, this set of music remixes appears to be a fun way to point to a collection of similar musical collaborations in that game. Sega has also been releasing a few of these tracks in the same YouTube channel. For example, you can check out “Sand Road,” which includes Takeshi Taneda (bassist of Senoue’s Crush 40 group) in addition to Lopes and Senoue.

You can keep your attention on the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel for future music releases. Also, Team Sonic Racing brings Sumo Digital’s kart racing chops to the PlayStation 4 and other platforms on May 21, 2019.