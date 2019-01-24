Former Naughty Dog and Rockstar Dev Joins Sony’s New San Diego Studio

In early 2018, news surfaced that Sony had secretly assembled a new development team in San Diego. Reportedly, this team is working alongside another major Sony studio on a third-person action game. While rumors suggest the title may be an Uncharted entry, Sony has yet to divulge details. Those keeping a close watch on the situation will be happy to learn that at least a bit of official news has emerged. Sony’s secret San Diego team has added a new animator to its ranks. Interestingly, this animator’s résumé includes Naughty Dog and Rockstar Games.

Quentin Cobb, Senior Game Designer at the studio, recently posted a celebratory tweet about the new hire. James Martinchek, who Cobb worked with on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 at Naughty Dog, has joined the team as an animator. According to Cobb, Martinchek also just finished work on Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Check out Cobb’s tweet below:

I’m happy to welcome my good friend James Martinchek to the team as our new Lead Animator! We worked together on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 back in our Naughty Dog days and he just finished working on Red Dead 2! #Playstation pic.twitter.com/wlf8wgco8d — Quentin Cobb (@QTrainCobb) January 22, 2019

When asked by another Twitter user when the San Diego developer will announce its project, Cobb merely answered, “the future.” The vague response indicates the team won’t be ready to speak openly for some time. However, again, speculation points to another new Uncharted project being in development. Recently, these rumors were fueled by a job posting for an artist. The posting itself made mention of the potential hire joining the team to develop the “next chapter of cinematic storytelling.” Whether or not that next chapter indeed concerns the world of Nathan Drake’s adventures remains to be seen.

[Source: Quentin Cobb on Twitter via GamingBolt]