WRC 8 Pulls Up to the Starting Line September 2019 After a Two Year Hiatus

After a two-year absence, WRC is back with WRC 8 officially coming September 2019 to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The franchise’s gap was intentional in the hopes of being able to come back better than ever. Following community feedback, the team has improved graphics, designed more technical routes, made smoother pace notes, increased car customization details, and a crafted a more comprehensive career mode. Watch these cars race through snow, rain, heat, and gloom in the trailer above.

The team at Kylotonn isn’t just focused on getting the cars to look and feel realistic. The atmosphere plays a crucial role when it comes to effectively creating the realism they’re striving for. With this in mind, there’s a new dynamic weather system to add random elements and obstacles to the driving experience.

Published by Bigben Interactive and developed by Kylotonn, WRC 8 will include a vast selection of both WRC 2 and Junior WRC drivers. A reveal of the game’s historic models is coming soon. Whip around in over 100 special stages spanning 14 countries.

Just like in real life you’ll never know what’s waiting for you on the road. As a result, you’ll want to adjust your strategy, car settings, and even your tires to handle whatever the weather throws your way. Your career will depend on it.

The last WRC game to release was WRC 7 back in September 2017. More studios are discovering that taking some time off from a series allows them to really make a game that feels fresh when it finally returns, so hopefully fans end up happy with the improvements and changes that the last two years have been building towards.

WRC 8 will launch in September 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.