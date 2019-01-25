Light-Up Your Shelves With This 1/6 Scale Dark Souls III Bonfire Statue

Fans interested in collecting Dark Souls-inspired paraphernalia may want to keep an eye on a new Dark Souls 3 statue that’s due out in Summer 2019. The new figure does not depict a particular character or beast from the franchise, though. Instead, the Dark Souls bonfire is getting all the love this time around, thanks to Gecco Direct.

The bonfire statue is a 1/6 scale light-up figure that stands 210mm tall, and costs $99.99. Preorders are already live for the statue via Gecco Direct’s official website. According to the site, this item will begin releasing between July and August of this year.

See photos of the bonfire statue in the gallery below:

Arguably the most impressive aspect of the figure is its light-up feature. The LED lights that mimic the bonfire’s lighting are activated by placing the statue’s coiled sword into the figure’s base, akin to how bonfires are lit in the Dark Souls series.

The statue from Gecco Direct isn’t the only one fans will be able to get their hands on this year. In Europe, the Dark Souls Trilogy Collector’s Edition also features a bonfire figure, yet it’s attached to a hand-painted Elite Knight figurine. In addition, that package includes the three games, a soundtrack collection, and a massive compendium, all of which will be bundled together for the price of £449.99.

Those looking to dive into a new FromSoftware experience are being treated this year, as well. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will release for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 22, 2019.

[Source via Game Informer]