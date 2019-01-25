Raidou Makes a Grand Return in Dead or Alive 6

Raidou, the evil ninja once thought to be dead, has made a surprise reappearance for Dead or Alive 6. This time, he won’t simply be a boss, but rather a playable character. However, he certainly looks a bit different this time around. He has some, well, let’s call them “enhancements.”

Originally the final boss of the first Dead or Alive, Raidou has gone through some extensive changes after supposedly meeting his end. Now looking something that came out of the Terminator films, Raidou’s attacks are as deadly as they’ve ever been. Thankfully, though, you’ll be able to fight as him, not necessarily against him (though that’s still a possibility).

The enhancements have made Raidou as fearsome as ever, and those who favor a full-on offensive style of fighting may want to take notice. The power of science has not only increased his offensive capabilities, but also turned him into a full-on killing machine. With no other goal but violence, he will surely be hard to take down. Of course, Dead or Alive fans will remember that cyborg Raidou originally appeared in Dead or Alive 5: Last Round.

Some new stages were revealed for Dead or Alive 6, as well. The A.P.O and Chinese Festival stages could not be even further apart in terms of aesthetics. While A.P.O. takes place in the cold hallways of the M.I.S.T. research facilities, the Chinese Festival takes place in the middle of a jubilant celebration.

Finally, two new modes were detailed: Quest and Training. Quest has you accomplishing various goals during fights, forcing you think strategically in combat. Training, true to its name, gives you an opportunity to learn the ropes of Dead or Alive 6.

Raidou is the latest returning character to return for Dead or Alive 6. However, there are also a couple of newcomers joining the tournament, as well. There are also the opportunity for even more fan-favorites to join after launch, as well.

Dead or Alive will release on its new launch date, March 1, 2019. It will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.