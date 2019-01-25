Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Invades the PS4 This April



D3 Publisher Ups and YUKE’S revealed that Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain will be coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 on April 11, 2019. Check out the action-packed new release date trailer above!

If you’ve ever seen a 50s horror movie trailer, then you know that people used to cup their faces in their hands and scream when giant ants invaded the earth. Now, we cut them down with swords or ride them into battle. That’s right! With the new Prowl Rider unit, players will be able to use a powerful grappling line tool called an “E-needle” to zip to far away places and pacify enemies. Your foes will turn in terror when they see you charging from the front lines riding a giant killer ant.

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain is being placed on a pedestal as the best-looking EDF game to-date. When it launches on April 11th, players will have over 50 brand new story missions to work through.

Here are a few more details from D3 Publisher:

Master Four Soldier Classes: Thanks to advances in "PA-Gear" technology, the EDF are on more equal footing with the "Aggressors". These powered exoskeleton suits can be customized with hundreds of weapon, armament, and item loadout combinations with four unique soldier classes, each with their own critical Over Drive ability to change the tide of battle, including the Trooper, Jet Lifter, Heavy Striker, and most notably, the brand-new Prowl Rider.

Multiplayer: Staying true to the series' roots in arcade action, both online and local multiplayer split-screen modes are available. Online supports up to six player co-op – and the new Mercenary mode, which finds teams competing for Energy Gems hosts up to 8 players.

Character customization: For the first time in the series, players will step into the boots of Closer, a decorated war hero who awakens from a seven year coma. Players can customize his or her appearances before diving into the game's character driven campaign.

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, you’ll definitely want to check out our Earth Defense Force 5 review here. We’ve also compiled a bunch of new screenshots for you in a gallery below, where you can find more action shots of the new Prowl Rider.