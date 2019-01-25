Jump Force Preorder Guide

Announced during Microsoft’s conference at E3 2018, Jump Force features a mashup of various characters from various Shonen Jump manga series who team up to save the world. Jump Force will see beloved characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh, and many more fan-favorite series. Jump Force is set to release on February 15, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There are a lot of preorder bonuses available for Jump Force, so if you’re interested in the game, then this is one that you’re going to want to buy in advance. PlayStation LifeStyle is going to break down all of the different preorder options for you in our Jump Force preorder guide!

Standard Edition

Price: $59.99

Preorder it Now: Amazon

The standard edition is well, standard. However, there are a couple of great bonuses that come with it, so if you’re planning to get the game, make sure to go ahead and preorder this. The standard edition comes with a lobby vehicle, three exclusive costumes, and two t-shirts for your avatar to wear during the game. While it’s not much, it is better than nothing and it comes free with your preorder, and free is good!

Ultimate Edition

Price: $99.99

Preorder it Now: Amazon

The ultimate edition is a little bit pricier, but it comes with a significant number of goodies. For starters, you will get three days of early access to Jump Force, so you will get to play it February 12, 2019. In addition to the bonuses from the other editions, you will get access to exclusive DLC. This will give you access to a Jump Starter Pack, which will give you in-game items, along with 16 avatar T-shirts.

Collector’s Edition

Price: $259.99

Preorder it Now: Amazon

The collector’s edition has a big price tag on it, but you will get some cool gear with it. For starters, you will get a 30cm diorama with some of your favorite characters featured on it. You will also receive three art books that will feature some great art similar to what you have seen in Shonen Jump as well as what you will see in the game. Jump Force will come in a steelbook case, which is super nice and will look really good on your shelf or in your collection. In addition to all of this, you will also receive the lobby vehicle, three exclusive costumes, and two T-shirts for your avatar from the standard edition.

This is going to wrap up our Jump Force preorder guide! Join some of your favorite characters in a fight to save the world as we know it! If you decide to get the game, make sure to preorder one of the editions, since all of them come with some type of bonus. Jump Force releases February 15, 2019, so make sure you preorder soon!

