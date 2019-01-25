Kingdom Hearts III Graphics Options Let You Choose Between Performance and Quality

Kingdom Hearts III will include graphics options for players who are taking part in the adventure on a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X. If that sounds like it could be you, when you load up Kingdom Hearts III, you’ll have two two options to choose from: Standard, or Stable.

You can think of Standard mode as “performance” mode. From what we understand, Standard mode will dial down some of the graphical bells and whistles, in favor of smoother action and higher frame rates. Don’t expect a locked 60 FPS. Instead, think back to God of War’s performance mode, which gave us an unlocked frame rate that hovered anywhere from the mid 40s, up to 60 FPS in the best case.

Stable mode offers better graphics and, since it is called “stable,” we’re assuming that the frame rate will be locked to 30 FPS. For many console gamers, 30 FPS is going to be par for the course and something that they’re acclimated to. If 30 FPS gameplay doesn’t bother you, then you might as well take advantage of the sharper resolution and fancy effects.

So which mode will be right for you? Only you can say. The only way to tell for sure is to try both while in combat. For role-playing games and adventure games, I typically prefer higher resolutions and higher quality effects as long as the frame rate is locked. For God of War, however, I found myself sticking to the performance mode to make combat more fluid. Kingdom Hearts III is one of the most important games of the generation, so make sure you don’t short-change yourself. Try both modes and stick to what feels right.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally arrive on January 29, 2019. Our review will be here soon, but in the meantime, you can find our preorder and merch guide here.

[Source: Reddit]