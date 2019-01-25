Life Is Strange 2 Episode 2 Not Sold Separately, Devs Respond to Outcry

On January 24, 2019, Episode two of Life is Strange 2 officially became available, and fans were frustrated to find out that episode two is not sold separately. If you want to continue the adventure you started in episode one, you will have to buy the rest of the season.

One of the developers posted the team’s official statement today on the game’s Steam page. The team apologized for the delayed response and for the confusion. They also expressed regret over “unintentionally bruis[ing]” episode two’s release as a result. Below is the crux of what the team had to say.

With Life is Strange: Before the Storm, as well as many other episodic games on Steam, the only option was to buy the full season. For Life is Strange 2, we expected the change in main characters to mean some of you would want to try episode 1 before purchasing the full game, so we are offering a plan of a standalone Ep 1, a season pass for eps 2-5 as well as the full season. We tried to make this clear from the store page but we now see that the expectation was that all episodes would be available individually. We appreciate that we could have made this clearer in our communications and we sincerely apologize for that.

Although Dontnod Entertainment made it a point to mention that many other episodic games are sold as bundles, it doesn’t change the fact that it puts fans in a vulnerable position as consumers. Publishers/developers may not want to risk losing sales by letting fans buy each episode individually, but on the flipside, fans don’t want to risk buying a product they no longer want or paying for something that never comes out.

So far, Dontnod Entertainment has always delivered what it has promised in the Life is Strange franchise, but the current consumer climate is wary of season passes. After all, we are still feeling the impact of Telltale Games’ closure.

Episode 2 of Life is Strange 2 is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

