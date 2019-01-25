The ‘PS Essentials Sale’ Has Massive Discounts on PS4 Mega-Hits

Hold on to your butts, because it’s time for another PlayStation Flash Sale. The PS Essentials sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, and it features some huge discounts on top-selling, top-rated, and even some relatively-new video games for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. The PS Essentials Sale will conclude on February 5, 2019. You can find the landing page for the sale right here.

There are literally hundreds of games discounted right now, and most of them are discounted deeply. We went through the list of PlayStation 4 games and found some of the best deals to highlight for you below.

Here are a few discounts you won’t want to miss (prices shown are for PlayStation Plus subscribers):

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle – $49.49

– $49.49 God of War – $25.99

– $25.99 God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – $32.49

– $32.49 Madden NFL 19: Ultimate Super Bowl Edition – $23.99

$23.99 Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $59.99

– $59.99 Read Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $69.99

– $69.99 Hitman 2 – $35.99

$35.99 Hitman 2: Gold Edition – $69.99

– $69.99 Just Cause 4: Digital Deluxe Edition – $48.99

– $48.99 Just Cause 3: XXL Edition – $8.99

– $8.99 Battlefield World War Bundle – $34.99

– $34.99 Battlefield V – $29.99

– $29.99 Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition – $39.99

– $39.99 EA Sports 19 Bundle – $69.99

– $69.99 Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – $41.99

– $41.99 Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $41.99

$41.99 Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $79.99

– $79.99 FIFA 19 – $23.99

– $23.99 Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $29.99

– $29.99 Destiny 2: Forsaken – $29.99

– $29.99 Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $69.99

– $69.99 Dead Cells – $17.49

– $17.49 Burnout Paradise Remastered – $5.99

– $5.99 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $14.99

– $14.99 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Megalodon Shark Card – $39.59

There are hundreds of more games on sale at the link, so make sure you browse around and see what else you can find. For our money, it’s hard to beat God of War for $25. It’s one of the best games you’ll play on your PS4. If you’ve yet to jump into GTA V, there’s never been a better time, and that Shark Card bundle is worth $120.

Happy Shopping!