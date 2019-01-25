Stay Alive With the Sony Interactive’s Resident Evil 2 Tips

It’s Resident Evil 2 launch day (again). To up your chances for survival, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Content Producer Gillen McAllister took to the PlayStation blog to impart some wisdom regarding Raccoon City. He breaks down his tips into four categories: surviving the hordes, exploring the world, managing your inventory, and the second half of the story. Each category includes multiple, specific tips.

There’s the usual encouragement to shoot smart and sneak often, but there are more interesting bits of advice. One is always saving a flashbang or grenade for moments when you get cornered and are out of ammo. This is a strategy we’ve seen Capcom employees use during early livestreams of the game.

Always be ready and on alert, because “rooms are no longer isolated areas.” Zombies can break in and enter any room you’re occupying. A few wooden boards on the windows go a long way too.

Take advantage of the Dualshock 4’s touch pad and pull up your map often. One of the best tips in this post is to interact with every door you see, even if you know you can’t open it. The door and the required item will both be marked on the map, which will save you from backtracking. Taking the time to read the books, diaries, and reports you come across is crucial for picking up clues, so do your best to avoid the temptation of skimming.

The post ends by reminding fans how to unlock additional campaigns. After beating the game as either Leon or Claire, you can start “2nd run” to experience the other’s story. This will have some slight changes, in terms of puzzles and “story flow.” After finishing that run, yet another option will appear in the menu.

Resident Evil 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to read our review here.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]