SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Details: English Text, Platforms, Content and More

Famitsu tipster Ryokutya2089 got their hands on the latest issue, which contains a healthy helping of information on Bandai Namco Entertainment’s next Mobile Suit Gundam video game. Called SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, this strategy title comprises four popular Mobile Suit Gundam shows. Set to release in 2019, this crossover RPG will be launching for the PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

First and foremost, just like the previous title Generations, Cross Rays will have an English translation available. There’s no word on a North American release for now, but importing the Asian version will include English text.

In terms of the production, this new title is built from the ground up, and much of it seems to be based on surpassing the limits of Generations. There will be more voice acting, animations, and pure content volume. This could be due to Generations being on the PS Vita, as “hardware limitations” are cited. Famitsu notes that fans might be particularly interested in moments when certain pilots take control of mobile suits they never did in the source material, implying some canon comedy.

Another big point is that despite this game being an ostensible crossover with four series (Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans) included, none of these series intersect within the story. The scenarios included keep to their respective series, it seems. That said, if only including four series seems small, the developers stated that number includes spin offs, of which there are many. That also leads to the number of mobile suits overall being higher than the previous game.

[Source: Gematsu]