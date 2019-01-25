Sega Fes 2019 Dates Have Been Confirmed, and We’re Expecting Big News

Sega Fes 2019 has been confirmed for March 30th and 31st in Tokyo, Japan. Sega and Atlus fans worldwide are going to be monitoring their phones and their computers for announcements, and you should too.

If the headline and event aren’t ringing any bells, don’t worry about it. You may not remember Sega Fes, but you definitely remember some of the announcements that came out of last year’s festival. Gematsu compiled a quick reminder for us all, and the announcements were pretty staggering. Here’s what was revealed last year:

Sega Ages titles announced for Switch

Sega Mega Drive mini announced

Shenmue I & II announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

New Sakura Wars announced

Border Break for PlayStation 4 dated for August 2, 2018 in Japan

Valkyria Chronicles coming to Switch in fall 2018 in Japan

Valkyria Chronicles 4 for Switch delayed to fall 2018 in Japan

New Sega Ages games, the Mega Drive Mini, and Shenmue I & II are all huge announcements, so don’t just assume that Sega and Atlus would save their bombshells for E3 or Tokyo Game Show. We know that we’re expecting some big Persona news this March, and we know that whatever it is, it’s coming to PlayStation 4. That alone should be enough to keep Persona fans daydreaming.

Don’t forget that before last year’s Tokyo Game Show, Sega took a poll in Japan asking gamers which series they most wanted to see hit the Sega Ages line. 30 games were put up for vote, and the number one spot was dominated by Jet Set Radio. Might we finally see some current-gen remasters, or better yet, a new entry?

Stay tuned!