The Next Barlog Cross-Over Costume in Street Fighter V Turns Him Into Guts Man

Street Fighter V has a ton of fan-service, especially in the form of crossover costume events. A tweet from the official Street Fighter Twitter account revealed that Guts Man, from the Mega Man series, will be joining Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. You can earn this costume for Barlog by competing in the Extra Battle mode and acquiring gems for the complete set.

The first Extra Battle mode fight for Guts Man will go live on February 15, 2019, with each week offering a new piece of the costume. If you collect each of the four gems required for the full set, you should have the complete costume by March 8th.

Some other notable crossover costumes include Resident Evil, Viewtiful Joe, and even Monster Hunter. Remember, this is only available for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and not the base version of the game that launched in 2016.

If you aren’t familiar, Guts Man was created by Dr. Light and is designed as a civil engineering Robot Master. His purpose is construction and he has super strength, with the ability to lift and carry heavy objects like blocks and boulders. He, along with Cut Man are some of the most common bosses found throughout the Mega Man series.

Don’t forget to compete in the Extra Battle mode starting on February 15th to start earning costume parts for Barlog.

There’s no escape! 🥊 Guts Man from @MegaMan is the next Crossover Costume for Balrog, available in Extra Battle Mode on February 15! pic.twitter.com/fjuak1mqSk — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) January 25, 2019

