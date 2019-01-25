Terry Crews Wants to be Mortal Kombat’s Jax

Despite his comedic chops on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry Crews is certainly an imposing figure, making him a no-brainer for an appearance in a fighting game. If he could get his wish, he would take on the role of Mortal Kombat mainstay Jax. An interaction between him and Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon is certainly giving fans some excitement over the idea.

The exchange began on Twitter, when Boon posted a piece by BossLogic showing the actor as the fighter, who was introduced in Mortal Kombat 2. He even tagged Crews, who quickly responded, showing his enthusiasm for the role.

I WOULD LOVE TO DO THIS!!! Incredible work @bosslogic https://t.co/Q9QuQ2OgS6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 24, 2019

A second exchange made it clear that Crews is serious about taking on the mantle of Jax, exciting fans even more.

Man I’m RIGHT HERE https://t.co/rAqxRtF8Cg — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 25, 2019

Could this be for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11? Well, it certainly already has some star power behind it, with Ronda Rousey voicing Sonya Blade. Jax has not been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11 yet, though the chances of him being in the roster are pretty high. Of course, Mortal Kombat 11 only releases in a few months, so a last-minute addition of Terry Crews could be difficult. There’s also the possibility that this is all one big elaborate ruse, and Crews already has the role locked up. Or we could possibly see him take part in some kind of Mortal Kombat 11 promotion. But that’s all speculation at this point.

For what we do know about Mortal Kombat 11, the roster includes a newcomer who can manipulate time. Besides Jax, other possibilities for the roster include Reptile, who may have been unintentionally announced.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Would want to see Terry Crews as Jax? Let us know!