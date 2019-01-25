MechAssault Meets World of Tanks in Core Breach

Wargaming has announced a new, limited-time gameplay mode coming to World of Tanks: Mercenaries, and like other limited events turns the core gameplay on its head. This time, developers from the original Day 1 Studios team (behind the MechAssault series) are bringing anime-inspird mobile suit combat to the game. The new game mode is called Core Breach, and it’s set to run from January 29 to February 4, 2019.

In Core Breach, two teams of four will throw down in “walking tank” deathmatches. Players can choose one of two mechs to pilot, either the bulky US iron Soldier, or the more sleek USSR Steel Comrade. Both mechs have more health than World of Tanks fans may be used to, and are kitted out with lasers, missiles, and machine guns. Play will take place on the Old River City map, which features snow and destructible environments. When a mech is defeated, a “core breach” triggers, causing an explosion that can take other mechs out with it. That said, players don’t need to go down with the ship as they can eject and respawn to get back into the scrap.

Aside from the mechs, the new Winter Games event has also kicked off the new year in World of Tanks: Mercenaries. Through playing Ops and earning points, players will be able to earn special rewards on a daily, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis. the next phase of this event starts on February 1, and players who can finish the content will receive a discount on a new Premium tank called Thunderbolt.

More new content is out and coming as well. A new Tank Destroyer called the Javelin Krupp-Steyr Waffenträger comes with stealth and accuracy, equipped with welded spaced armor. Later, on January 28, a new Premium Mercenary vehicle called Skullcap will launch. Skullcap has a movement-friendly gun, and armor built to counter flanking.